Nearly a quarter of the inmates in federal prisons were born outside the United States, and more than half of those have final deportation orders, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. The Justice Department published statistics on the prison population to comply with directives in President Donald Trump’s January executive order overhauling the immigration system.
DOJ: One in Four Federal Inmates Is Foreign-Born | LifeZette
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 2:52 AM
