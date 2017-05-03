Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 35 Seeds: 1799 Comments: 10786 Since: Oct 2011

DOJ: One in Four Federal Inmates Is Foreign-Born | LifeZette

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 2:52 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Nearly a quarter of the inmates in federal prisons were born outside the United States, and more than half of those have final deportation orders, the Department of Justice said Tuesday. The Justice Department published statistics on the prison population to comply with directives in President Donald Trump’s January executive order overhauling the immigration system.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor