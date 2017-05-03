Dickerson on what we learned from Oval Office exchange with Trump - CBS News

One peculiar moment occurred when the two were speaking in the Oval Office. Dickerson asked Mr. Trump whether he turns to President Obama for advice on how to handle the tough decisions a president needs to make. Mr. Trump then brought up his accusations that Mr. Obama had ordered Trump Tower wiretapped during the campaign, something the FBI director disputes. When Dickerson pressed the president on those allegations, Mr. Trump said, "You can take it the way you want. I think our side's been proven very strongly." He later ended their conversation.