President Trump will sign an executive order Thursday that gives the IRS discretion on enforcing the law prohibiting tax-exempt nonprofit groups from participating in any candidate's political campaign, and allows the administration to give regulatory relief as it sees fit from controversial Obamacare requirements.
Executive order to let IRS choose when to enforce law banning churches from political activity - CBS News
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu May 4, 2017 3:19 AM
