Executive order to let IRS choose when to enforce law banning churches from political activity - CBS News

Seeded by Vic Eldred
Seeded on Thu May 4, 2017 3:19 AM
President Trump will sign an executive order Thursday that gives the IRS discretion on enforcing the law prohibiting tax-exempt nonprofit groups from participating in any candidate's political campaign, and allows the administration to give regulatory relief as it sees fit from controversial Obamacare requirements.

