Obamacare Repeal – Republicans Accepted Obamacare, but Single-Payer Is Coming | National Review

Charles Krauthammer said that the way the debate is going over health care, a single-payer system is in our future: I think historically speaking we are at the midpoint. We had seven years of Obamacare, a change in expectations, and I would predict that in less than seven years, we will be in a single-payer system. I think that’s the great irony of this. Obamacare failed at every level. Politically, the Democrats were crushed over six years and four elections, where as you say, they lost seats in the house, Senate, governorships, largely because of Obamacare. It failed on the ground, as was pointed out earlier. The insurers are in a dead spiral. Obamacare exchanges are collapsing. You’ve had these exchanges, community exchanges, completely disintegrating. But the irony is in the end, I think Obamacare wins the day because it changed expectations. Look at the terms of the debate. Republicans are not arguing the free market anymore. They have sort of accepted the fact that the electorate sees health care as not just any commodity. It’s not like purchasing a steak or a car. It is something people now have a sense that government ought to guarantee.