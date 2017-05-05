Trump Agenda's Achilles Heel: 129 Judicial Vacancies

President Donald Trump watched as a federal judge in Hawaii put his revised travel ban on hold, just weeks before another judge in California curtailed his authority to punish “sanctuary” cities and counties.

Both judges have something in common: They got their jobs by way of appointment by former President Barack Obama. The former president also appointed one of the appeals court judges in San Francisco who upheld a freeze on Trump’s original travel ban. One of the other three judges on that panel was an appointee of former President Jimmy Carter.