Roger Stone, a long-time friend of President Donald Trump, said this week that President Donald Trump has been told to expect an “imminent” letter of resignation from Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Trump told The Washington Times last week in an interview that he had heard rumors that Kennedy, the 80-year-old senior justice on the court, will be retiring, and said he would pick again from the list of 21 potential Supreme Court picks that he released during the campaign.