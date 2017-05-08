'SNL' Goes After Hillary Clinton and 'Morning Joe' | LifeZette

Don’t ask the folks at “Saturday Night Live” to grow up. They clearly have no intention of ever doing so.

The May 6 show made clear the leftwing show has very little interest in moving to political middle ground or advancing its satire in a substantial way. Yet the latest episode, hosted by actor Chris Pine, was incredibly mild compared to past episodes that have directly targeted President Donald Trump, while turning a blind eye toward anything the Democrats do. For instance, you won’t find people like Howard Dean mocked for openly calling for convicting free speech and misunderstanding the Constitution; and college safe spaces are prime material left in the pitch room.