Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 35 Seeds: 1811 Comments: 10807 Since: Oct 2011

'SNL' Goes After Hillary Clinton and 'Morning Joe' | LifeZette

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: lifezette.com
Seeded on Mon May 8, 2017 2:56 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Don’t ask the folks at “Saturday Night Live” to grow up. They clearly have no intention of ever doing so.

The May 6 show made clear the leftwing show has very little interest in moving to political middle ground or advancing its satire in a substantial way. Yet the latest episode, hosted by actor Chris Pine, was incredibly mild compared to past episodes that have directly targeted President Donald Trump, while turning a blind eye toward anything the Democrats do. For instance, you won’t find people like Howard Dean mocked for openly calling for convicting free speech and misunderstanding the Constitution; and college safe spaces are prime material left in the pitch room.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor