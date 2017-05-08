Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

Sally Yates set to testify on contacts between White House and Russia

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who warned the Trump administration about contacts between one of its key advisers and Russia, will testify Monday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

It is the first time Yates will get a chance to speak publicly about the concerns she raised. The hearing is expected to gill in key details in the chain of events that led to President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation.

