Last week, then-FBI Director James B. Comey requested more resources from the Justice Department for his bureau’s investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussion.
Comey sought more money for FBI's Russia probe days before he was fired by President Trump, officials say - The Washington Post
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 3:03 AM
