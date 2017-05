Seth Rich, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer found murdered last July in Washington, D.C., leaked over 44,000 emails to WikiLeaks prior to his death, according to a Fox News report.

“I have seen and read the emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks,” an unnamed federal investigator told Fox News. The investigator told Fox the FBI has the emails, but that the case itself still belongs to the Washington Police Department — which isn’t doing much about it.