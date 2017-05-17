Comey strikes back

During a week of unprecedented leaks and allegations against a US President, the New York Times lone reputable reporter has claimed knowledge of a memo by James Comes alleging that President Trump requested some sort of "way out" for Mike Flynn. Allegedly the President asked "I hope you can let this go".

Though clearly inappropriate Mr Trump again lets loyalty overtake reason. Once again the Times resorts to unnamed sources that allow James Comey to exact a form of revenge for his swift firing days ago. It may have been better if Mr Comey simply man-up and hold a public interview.

What is also strange about this memo (which the Times may not have even seen) is that if Comey felt this was so important at the time (January), he really should have told his bosses at the DOJ or his deputy at the FBI. As a matter of fact Comey's manner at the time defies anything of the kind had happened. The same man who was so meticulous about informing congress of reopening the Clinton investigation in October, said nothing here. No matter, Jason Chaffetz has requested the FBI send all related memo's and files to the House Oversite Committee investigating the "the Russian intervention investigation".

It's also time at long last for the New York Times to provide the memo that their story is based on.