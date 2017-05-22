Diplomacy, Jerusalem and Trump

On the second leg of his historic trip, President Trump became the first President to visit the West Wall. With key Arab alliances strengthened (Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt), Trump arrived in Jerusalem, the holy land, one of the world's oldest cities. “On my first trip overseas as president, I have come to the sacred and ancient land to reaffirm the unbreakable bond between the United States and the state of Israel,” Trump said. Later Trump would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the idea of an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal was resurrected. Trump called it "crucial".

Can the former businessman do what the highly-educated, self-anointed US policy makers could not?

During the campaign, Trump said he would put the US embassy to Israel in east Jerusalem. Now his spokespersons say it's being considered. Was this meant to be a bargaining chip?

A tall order considering the attitude of the Palestinian Authority President, who continues to proclaim "we shall not recognize a Jewish state"! US policy on such a deal has always been land for peace. Twice before Israel had agreed to such terms and gave land, but received war in return (Gaza in 2005 & south Lebanon in 2006).

It's no wonder then that Mr Netanyahu seemed to dismiss the Palestinian question while focusing on Iran. In turn Trump reassured the Prime Minister, promising that "Iran will never have nuclear weapons". On this point, Trump may have a more realistic chance for success. Only if he has the courage & conviction to act can he help save the middle east from nuclear war.

He has taken the first step - he has revived America's role as hegemon.