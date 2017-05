The White House officially unveiled their 2018 budget on Tuesday, much to the displeasure of Democrats and liberals in the media.

The budget includes a modest spending increase, with new funds going to defense and homeland security while the EPA and the State Department get slashed. The 2018 budget would spend about $4.1 trillion, and there is good news for immigration hawks: About $1.6 billion is requested to begin construction on the southern border wall.