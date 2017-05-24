Patent plaintiffs see way around U.S. Supreme Court ruling| Reuters

Corporations are cheering a U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting where they can be sued for patent infringement, but some intellectual property lawyers say loopholes in the ruling likely mean lawsuits will continue to be filed in plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions.

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that patent infringement cases can only be heard in a court either where the defendant is headquartered or where an act of infringement has occurred and the defendant has a "regular and established place of business."