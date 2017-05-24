Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 39 Seeds: 1821 Comments: 10862 Since: Oct 2011

Patent plaintiffs see way around U.S. Supreme Court ruling| Reuters

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Wed May 24, 2017 3:00 AM
Discuss:

Corporations are cheering a U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting where they can be sued for patent infringement, but some intellectual property lawyers say loopholes in the ruling likely mean lawsuits will continue to be filed in plaintiff-friendly jurisdictions.

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that patent infringement cases can only be heard in a court either where the defendant is headquartered or where an act of infringement has occurred and the defendant has a "regular and established place of business."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor