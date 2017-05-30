Rahm Emanuel: 2018 Dem Takeover 'Ain't Gonna Happen'

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said on CNN on Sunday that Democrats who believe their party will retake both the House and the Senate in the 2018 midterm elections are “not having the right perspective.”

“State of the Union” anchor Dana Bash pointed to comments Emanuel recently made during an appearance at Stanford University. There, he addressed Democrats’ frenzied hopes of winning back control of Congress in the wake of President Donald Trump’s Election Day victory. Emanuel, who helped lead a Democratic takeover of Congress in 2006, told those at Stanford that “it took us a long time to get this low. It ain’t gonna happen in 2018. Take a chill pill, man. This is — you’ve got to be in this for the long haul.”