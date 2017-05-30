A federal judge who donated nearly a quarter of a million dollars to President Obama’s campaign has threatened to hold undercover reporter and pro-life activist David Daleiden in contempt of court after his organization released video footage of Planned Parenthood employees admitting that abortion involves killing a baby.
Obama Donor Judge Threatens Pro-Life Journalists With Contempt Charges For Releasing Video
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 2:56 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment