White House identifies three leakers of classified information - Videos - CBS News

MAY 29, 2017, 1:17 PM| CBS News has confirmed that the White House has identified three leakers of classified information who are expected to be fired. Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer, joined CBSN to discuss the severity of the leaks and what could happen to the leakers.
