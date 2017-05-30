Newsvine

White House identifies three leakers of classified information - Videos - CBS News

MAY 29, 2017, 1:17 PM| CBS News has confirmed that the White House has identified three leakers of classified information who are expected to be fired. Mike Baker, a former CIA covert operations officer, joined CBSN to discuss the severity of the leaks and what could happen to the leakers.

