Portland mayor wants the federal government to revoke permit for 'Trump Free Speech Rally' – TheBlaze

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler has called on the federal government to revoke an already-issued permit for what he believes is an “alt-right” protest scheduled to take place in the city on Sunday.

Wheeler attempted to prevent the protesters from obtaining the appropriate city permits to hold the rally, instructing the city council not to approve any permits for “alt-right” protests on Sunday or June 10. But since the Trump Free Speech Rally Portland will take place on federal property, permits for protest on the property are controlled by the federal government, which has already approved them.