Media Step on Own Collusion Narrative with Blackmail Claim

CNN on Tuesday touted its latest scoop on the ongoing investigation into the Russia investigation, quoting anonymous sources who said Russian government officials alluded to “derogatory” information about then-candidate Donald Trump’s business dealings.

The CNN report acknowledges that U.S. intelligence sources cautioned that the intercepted conversations could have been exaggerated or even made up as part of a disinformation effort. But if true, it would seem to diminish the collusion narrative. If the Russians had dirt on Trump, that would suggest blackmail, not a side-by-side, friendly working relationship.