Merkel and Media Throw Fit Over Europe Paying Fair Share

President Donald Trump’s admonishment of NATO members to start paying more for their own defense is driving German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the U.S. media bonkers.

With the added indications that Trump will likely pull out of the 2015 Paris accord on climate change, their mood is downright apocalyptic. Merkel and the media make a potent pessimistic combination, at least in U.S. news, with suggestions that Trump is leaving Europe to fend off the Russian wolves at the door, while abandoning European schemes, such as the Paris accord, a voluntary agreement to cut down on carbon emissions.