Supreme Court overturns 9th Circuit's 'provocation rule' involving police use of force

The Supreme Court overturned the 9th Circuit's "provocation rule," which allowed law enforcement officers to be held responsible for provoking a violent confrontation even if they had a reasonable reason to use force.

Justice Samuel Alito wrote the unanimous opinion of the court in County of Los Angeles v. Mendez in deciding the Fourth Amendment affords no basis for the "provocation rule." The rule allowed for a law enforcement officer to "be held responsible for an otherwise reasonable use of force where the officer intentionally or recklessly provoked a violent confrontation, and the provocation was itself an independent Fourth Amendment violation," as the petitioners defined in their brief to the high court.