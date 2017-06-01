Newsvine

Why The Supreme Court's Liberals Flipflopped On Race-Based Gerrymandering

Seeded by Vic Eldred
Seeded on Thu Jun 1, 2017
Last week, the Supreme Court ruled that two of North Carolina’s congressional districts are unconstitutionally constructed based on race. In doing so, the court further clouded an already opaque line of case law and made it even more difficult for states to comply with the Voting Rights Act. It also inadvertently called parts of the VRA into question in a way that could reshape the congressional delegations from the South in a manner the court likely did not intend.

The ruling in Cooper v. Harris is the culmination of two decades of litigation. The history of that district is important in understanding the twisting strands of jurisprudence and shifting theories of democratic representation that led us to this point. A look at that history will show how the Supreme Court’s liberal justices abandoned their principles in pursuit of a purely political win for Democrats.

