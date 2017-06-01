Watch MSNBC's Joy Reid Get Rattled When Confronted With Obama's Iran Back Channel

During a panel segment on NBC’s “Meet The Press” Sunday morning, Kimberly Strassel of The Wall Street Journal took MSNBC’s Joy Reid to task when discussing reports that White House advisor Jared Kushner may have suggested establishing a communication back channel with Russian officials.

Strassel explained that while Barack Obama was running for president in 2008, his team set up a secret communication line with Iranian officials to sow the seeds for diplomatic negotiations that would eventually become the Iran Nuclear Deal.