According to a CNN source, former FBI director James Comey plans to testify in front of the Senate to “confirm” allegations that President Donald Trump obstructed an investigation into Michael Flynn’s ties to Russia. It’s obvious how public testimony at this point will help Comey, but how does it help the investigation into alleged Russian collusion or related crimes?
Comey Owes America A Full Account Of What Happened, Not More Of His Political Grandstanding
