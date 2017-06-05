Newsvine

Karen Handel: 'Not Going to Let Pelosi's Hand-Picked Kid Take This Seat'

Locked in a tight fight for a Georgia congressional seat, Republican Karen Handel said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” on Friday that the GOP needs to be united in order to win the crucial contest against an onslaught of cash from Hollywood and national Democrats.

The 6th Congressional District in the Atlanta suburbs has become a swing district despite its long Republican roots. Trump won it in November by 1.5 percentage points, and in the current special election the president as an issue cuts both ways.

