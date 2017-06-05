ISIS claims responsibility for London Bridge attack - ABC News

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed seven people in London on Saturday night.

According to the SITE Intelligence Group, the Islamic State’s official Amaq News Agency posted a message on Telegram on Sunday claiming that Saturday’s vehicle and stabbing attack was carried out by ISIS fighters.

“Security source to 'Amaq Agency: A detachment of Islamic State fighters carried out the London attacks yesterday,” the message reads.

Counterterrorism sources tell ABC News there is evidence suggesting the three terrorists who carried out the attack might have been waiting to strike for several months.

The trigger may have been ISIS message posted on Saturday that called on followers to use vehicles, guns and knives to “kill the civilians of the crusaders” during the holy month of Ramadan.