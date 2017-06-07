Several people killed, hostages taken in Tehran attacks - CBS News

TEHRAN, Iran -- The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed two attacks in Tehran after several armed assailants stormed into the country's parliament building and suicide bombers targeted the shrine of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Wednesday, with the shooting at the legislature still underway.

The local Tasnim news agency reported that seven people had been killed and four people were taken hostage in the attack on parliament. Citing sources on the ground and adding that the information hadn't been confirmed by security personnel, Tasnim said the hostages were being held on the upper floors of the parliament building.