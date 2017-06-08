Comey: Yes, Trump Is Shady. No, He Never Obstructed Justice

In many ways, James Comey’s official opening statement regarding his discussions with President Donald Trump reminds me of the day the FBI director informed the American people that, though Hillary Clinton had done a number of corrupt things, in his view none rose to the level of indictable behavior. Comey, in effect, scolded Clinton while at the same time exonerating her.

Unlike the Hillary case, however, there’s still no evidence that Trump attempted to subvert the Russian collusion investigation or stop the FBI’s work—in fact, according to Comey, most of Trump’s ire was driven by how slowly the investigation was progressing in clearing him.