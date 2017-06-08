Newsvine

Five Key Takeaways from Comey Show on Capitol Hill

View Original Article: lifezette.com
Thu Jun 8, 2017
Former FBI Director James Comey said Thursday that he doubted President Donald Trump’s honestly and suggested that he made inappropriate requests of him regarding fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

At the same time, Comey reiterated before the Senate Intelligence Committee his written testimony, released Wednesday, that he had volunteered to Trump he was not a subject of the FBI’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election campaign. He also testified that Trump never asked him to stop the counterintelligence investigation.

