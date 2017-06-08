CNN forced to correct story after Comey's testimony contradicts reporting

If there ever was an event designed for CNN, it would be fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony on Thursday before Congress. The network has covered all the news that’s fit to print on the Comey saga — and that now includes a correction.

A CNN story posted Tuesday with four bylines originally featured the headline: “Comey expected to refute Trump,” the Washington Post reported. The CNN report erroneously suggested that during testimony Thursday the former FBI director would dispute President Donald Trump’s claim that he was told multiple times he was not being personally investigated by the FBI or the Justice Department.

The network’s report — filed by CNN’s Gloria Borger, Jake Tapper, Eric Lichtblau, and Brian Rokus — cited an unnamed source claiming that Comey’s conversations with Trump “were much more nuanced” and that the president drew the wrong conclusions.

Borger, CNN’s chief political analyst, took an even bolder stance during an on-air appearance.

“Comey is going to dispute the president on this point if he’s asked about it by senators, and we have to assume that he will be,” she said Tuesday. “He will say he never assured Donald Trump that he was not under investigation, that that would have been improper for him to do so.”

That, however, was proven to be untrue when the Senate Intelligence Committee released Comey’s opening statement Wednesday afternoon.