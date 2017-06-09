You can't trust both Jim Comey and the New York Times | New York Post

Amid all the furious debate on the political impact of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony, one thing stands out: The biggest loser is the elite media.

Comey said outright what we asserted at the time: A New York Times story about alleged Trump team contacts with Russian officials was “in the main . . . not true.”

The Feb. 14 report claimed that intercepted phone calls showed “repeated contacts” between people close to not-yet-President Trump and Russian intelligence officials at a rate that “alarmed” US officials. Yet it relied completely on anonymous sources.