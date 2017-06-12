The Real Reason Americans Protest Sharia Law

On June 10, ACT for America, a national security grassroots organization, held “March Against Sharia Law” events in more than a dozen cities across the U.S. The marches were “in memory and support of victims of FGM (female genital mutilation), honor killings, and violence toward the LGBTQ community in the name of religion, culture or foreign law,” according to ACT for America’s website.

Yet a Washington Post article insisted on describing the participants as “anti-Muslim activists” and said there were two white supremacist groups who participated in the rallies. NBCnews.com also stated the rallies were “projected to be ACT for America’s largest protest against Islam.”