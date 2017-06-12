US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities - ABC News

Newsvine

US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities

The U.S. military has conducted its first offensive airstrike against the jihadist fundamentalist group al-Shabaab in Somalia, targeting the group under the new authorities given by the Trump administration in March that allows offensive airstrikes.

"On June 11, at approximately 2 a.m. eastern daylight time, the Department of Defense conducted a strike operation against al-Shabaab in Somalia," said Dana White, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson in a statement.

"The operation occurred approximately 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu," White said. "The U.S. conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces."

