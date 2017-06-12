US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities - ABC News

The U.S. military has conducted its first offensive airstrike against the jihadist fundamentalist group al-Shabaab in Somalia, targeting the group under the new authorities given by the Trump administration in March that allows offensive airstrikes.

"On June 11, at approximately 2 a.m. eastern daylight time, the Department of Defense conducted a strike operation against al-Shabaab in Somalia," said Dana White, the Pentagon's chief spokesperson in a statement.

"The operation occurred approximately 185 miles southwest of Mogadishu," White said. "The U.S. conducted this operation in coordination with its regional partners as a direct response to al-Shabaab actions, including recent attacks on Somali forces."