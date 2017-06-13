Travel ban: Where things stand and what comes next - ABC News

Court battles over President Donald Trump's revised travel ban continue to be waged across the United States, but two cases have made it to the appeals courts -- one in the Ninth Circuit and another in the Fourth Circuit. And now, the fight is on the Supreme Court's doorstep.

On Monday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled to largely uphold a Hawaii court’s nationwide preliminary injunction that blocked the revised travel ban’s 90-day halt on nationals from the six designated Muslim-majority nations and a 120-day suspension of the refugee program. But the Ninth Circuit vacated portions of the injunction that prevented the government from conducting internal reviews of its vetting procedures.