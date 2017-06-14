U.S. Supreme Court Hints at Late June Action on Trump Travel Ban - Bloomberg

The U.S. Supreme Court laid out a new briefing schedule that would let it decide by the end of the month whether President Donald Trump’s travel ban can take effect immediately.

The order came Tuesday after the administration indicated it will seek review of this week’s appeals court ruling blocking the ban. The administration is already asking the high court to take up an earlier appeals court ruling against the policy, which would suspend entry into the U.S. by people from six mostly Muslim countries.

The scheduling order concerns the administration’s bid to let the ban take effect right away. The order calls for briefing to be completed by June 21, the day before the justices are scheduled to meet in a private conference. During that meeting, they could decide whether to hear the administration’s appeals and whether to let the ban go into effect in the interim.