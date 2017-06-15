Death Threats Mount for GOP Lawmakers 'Outspoken Against the Left'

The same day that a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) during a Republican baseball practice, a GOP congresswoman from New York received an ominous email with the subject line, “One down, 216 to go…”

Gunman James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on the group of lawmakers and staffers gathering at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, early Wednesday morning while practicing for the bipartisan Congressional Baseball Game for Charity, set for Thursday. Scalise was critically injured during the fray, and two Capitol Police officers and a congressional staffer were also injured.