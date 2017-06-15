It’s time again for “Ask Miss Liberty”! As you know, Miss Liberty helps our readers solve everyday dilemmas using the principles of liberty enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, with a little dose of common sense. Today we’re talking about the freedom of religion, which last time we checked is still protected under the First Amendment. Let’s see what questions our enlightened and forward-thinking readers have about religious liberty!
Ignorant About The First Amendment? Miss Liberty Answers Your Questions Right Here
