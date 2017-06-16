Fmr. FBI Agent: Mueller Should Step Down Over Comey Conflict | LifeZette

Lawyers frequently say that “you can indict a ham sandwich.” Since grand juries only hear the prosecution side of the case, you are virtually assured of a true bill. Unfortunately, this also applies to special counsels and special prosecutors.

Their investigations frequently evolve into the Salem witch trials, in which rumors, anonymous sources, and innuendos become gospel and good people become crispy critters. “You look like a witch!” is enough to convict. So here’s my take on why Robert Mueller should recuse himself from his duties as special counsel.