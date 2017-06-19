CNN Botches Basic Gun Fact, Then Refuses To Correct The Error

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for CNN. First, an assistant to CNN chief Jeff Zucker was overheard on an airplane literally declaring war on the Trump administration. A few weeks after that, a CNN host thought it would be fun to stage a mock beheading of the president of the United States. Then CNN utterly botched its reporting on whether former FBI director James Comey would contradict Trump’s claim that Comey told him on three separate occasions that he was not a target of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) counter-intelligence investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election