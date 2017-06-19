Finsbury Park London: Mosque attack sees pedestrians struck by man in van - CBS News

LONDON -- One person was arrested early Monday morning after a vehicle rammed into pedestrians, leaving ten people injured and possibly killing one in what police said appeared to have been a terrorist attack near a north London mosque.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to the scene on Seven Sisters Road at 12:20 a.m. local time.

They said in a statement that one man was pronounced dead at the scene and at least eight more were taken to three separate hospitals with injuries. Two other people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.