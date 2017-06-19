Steve Scalise Can't Defend Himself But MSNBC Is Back To Attacking Him Anyway

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is still hospitalized and in serious condition but liberal MSNBC host Joy Ann Reid didn’t let that stop her from portraying Scalise as an extremist just three days after an angry left-winger shot Scalise and tried to assassinate dozens of Republican congressmen in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday.

Reid had NAACP board member Rev. William J. Barber II — a prominent liberal who spoke at at the Democratic National Convention last July — on her show Saturday morning and the two quickly set about attacking Scalise, who is physically unable to defend his record.