Supreme Court strikes down law blocking 'disparaging' trademarks | FOX31 Denver

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court struck down part of a federal law that denies trademark protection of terms that disparage living or dead.

The ruling could benefit the NFL’s Washington Redskins, whose trademark was canceled based on the same law in a separate proceeding.

“Holding that the registration of a trademark converts the mark into government speech would constitute a huge and dangerous extension of the government-speech doctrine, for other systems of government registration (such as copyright) could easily be characterized in the same way,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion.