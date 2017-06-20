Down to the Wire: Democrats Face Reckoning in Key Georgia Vote

The most expensive House of Representatives race in the nation’s history will conclude Tuesday with The Resistance finally scoring a win or Republicans once again successfully defending GOP real estate.

Polls show the runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel could go either way. In addition to the flood of money, it has attracted a massive amount of attention from across the country.

Political observers will be busy Tuesday night reading the tea leaves in an attempt to find out if the results offer clues about how the midterm congressional elections might play out next year.