Another staggering loss for democrats

Let me be the first to congratulate Karen Handel who defeated JonOssoff, the democratic candidate that liberals had pinned their hopes on. Democrats had raised over 23 million dollars to try an elect the geeky lookingOssoff. They sunk over $23 million (most of it from out of state) into defeating a woman who made a major gaff when discussing the minimum wage. Meanwhile, Republican Ralph Norman also won South Carolina’s special House election to replace Office of Management and Budget Director MickMulvaney in Congress.

Are the democrats really 0 for 6 in special elections?

Have they failed to win any election since Trump was elected?Wil they continue to campaign with no message?

All democrats seem to know is identity politics. Maybe they will regroup behind an old fashioned moderate candidate, though I doubt it. Their tent is loaded with special interests and special groups.

Tonight voters in Georgia proved that Republicans are just as energized as democrats.