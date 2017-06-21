Newsvine

Vic Eldred

 

About Articles: 41 Seeds: 1922 Comments: 11134 Since: Oct 2011

64 Years Later, CIA Finally Releases Details of Iranian Coup | Foreign Policy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Vic Eldred View Original Article: foreignpolicy.com
Seeded on Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:57 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Declassified documents released last week shed light on the Central Intelligence Agency’s central role in the 1953 coup that brought down Iranian Prime Minister Muhammad Mossadegh, fueling a surge of nationalism which culminated in the 1979 Iranian Revolution and poisoning U.S.-Iran relations into the 21st century.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor