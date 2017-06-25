Sally Yates Shows Political Colors: Slams Sessions DOJ in Op-Ed

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates took aim at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump, and the Justice Department for which she once served in a Friday evening Washington Post op-ed called “Making America scared again won’t make us safer.”

Yates, who briefly served as acting attorney general until Trump dismissed her on Jan. 30 after she refused to defend his travel-ban executive order, rebuked Sessions and the Trump administration for touting “the campaign-style rhetoric of being ‘tough’ or ‘soft’ on crime” in implementing policies they’ve called “tough on crime.” In particular, Yates disapproved of Sessions’ major crackdown on drug crime in his approach to promoting “law and order” in Trump’s Department of Justice when she once again re-entered the sphere of partisan political discourse.