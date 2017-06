SAN FRANCISCO – A brawl forced the temporary lockdown of San Francisco's downtown Westfield Mall Sunday evening and ended with several people being detained, reports CBS San Francisco.

A San Francisco police spokesperson said calls came in around 6:43 p.m. reporting a large fight at the mall.

Videos posted on social media showed a chaotic scene with arriving officers struggling to subdue several people.

Police said some in the mall resisted or fled while officers were detaining people.