A college professor who recently appeared on Fox News to defend a Black Lives Matter event in which only black people were invited has been fired.It was announced Friday that Lisa Durden, a former adjunct professor at Essex County College in New Jersey, would be let go from her job following a heated argument on the June 6 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. While speaking about an “all-black Memorial Day celebration” hosted by a Black Lives Matter group, Durden, who is black, told the host “you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card” to attend the event.
College Professor Fired Following Appearance on Fox News Where She Defended a Black Lives Matter Party
Seeded on Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:37 AM
