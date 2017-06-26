Newsvine

College Professor Fired Following Appearance on Fox News Where She Defended a Black Lives Matter Party

A college professor who recently appeared on Fox News to defend a Black Lives Matter event in which only black people were invited has been fired.It was announced Friday that Lisa Durden, a former adjunct professor at Essex County College in New Jersey, would be let go from her job following a heated argument on the June 6 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. While speaking about an “all-black Memorial Day celebration” hosted by a Black Lives Matter group, Durden, who is black, told the host “you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card” to attend the event.

