Supreme Court will hear arguments on Trump's travel ban - Business Insider

The Supreme Court on Monday lifted most of the injunctions placed on President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban by lower courts, allowing it to take effect.

The court also decided to hear the case on the ban during this fall's term.

