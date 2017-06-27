SCOTUS Delivers Trump Huge Win: Lifts Most of Block on Travel Ban

The Supreme Court mostly lifted a pair of injunctions on President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban Monday — a move several legal experts said bodes well for the White House when the court makes a final determination on the constitutionality of the executive order in October.

“Obviously a win for the Trump administration,” said Bill Otis, adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University. “The court has put aside significant parts of the bar lower courts had placed on the president’s executive order.”